Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lower Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported Saturday evening to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries he sustained in a car crash in the Lower Valley.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the crash at the intersection of Yermoland Drive and Duskin Drive, near Loma Terrace Elementary in the Lower Valley.

EPPD did not indicate the victim’s age, what the circumstances of the car crash were and if there were any other cars involved.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.