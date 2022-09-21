EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police were dispatched to the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near McRae and Wedgewood today regarding a male that was hit with a vehicle.

El Paso Police received a call today at approximately 1:47 p.m. regarding a male that was hit with a vehicle in east El Paso. According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.







