Man struck by car on Dyer dies from injuries, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who was struck by a car Tuesday night on Dyer Street died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The pedestrian has been identified as a 73-year-old man, but his name has not been released by police.

The collision happened in the 8100 block of Dyer in a poorly lit area with no crosswalk, police said.

The Special Traffic Investigations unit is working the case and said that a 2009 Saturn was going south on Dyer when it struck the man. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he died Wednesday morning, police said.

Investigators have not released further details or have indicated if charges will be filed.