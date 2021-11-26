Man shot, killed in Fabens Thanksgiving night; Family member surrenders to Deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is dead, another in custody after a shooting Thanksgiving night in Fabens.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies were sent to a home along the 1000 block of Northeast Pinkerton Street in Fabens, regarding a ‘Criminal Mischief / Family Violence in progress’ call.

When deputies arrived shortly after 5 p.m., they found 46-year-old Felix Rivera III dead at the home.

Victim died of an apparent gunshot wound caused by a family member who surrendered to the responding deputies. Major Crimes Unit responded and is investigating the incident. el paso county sheriff’s office

EPCSO officials add that the case is still under investigation. Look for updates in our later newscasts and here on KTSM.com

