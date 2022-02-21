EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday afternoon, the El Paso Police Department announced that a man was shot Friday evening in Downtown El Paso.

Via a news release, EPPD officials say the shooting took place Friday evening on February 18th.

Officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to the 1100 Block of Myrtle on a ‘subject with a weapon call.’

Once they arrived on scene, officers found 53-year-old Kenneth Ray Green lying on the sidewalk with blood on his leg.

The investigation revealed Green had been shot by an unknown offender in an alleyway. Officers

searched the area but were not able to locate any suspects. Green was transported to

University Medical Center where he was treated and released. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

EPPD officials say that the investigation continues.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.