EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man was shot in the chest at an apartment complex on Dyer Street.

According to a Monday afternoon news release by EPPD officials, the man was accidently shot by his roommate while both were handling firearms.

Officers were sent to Sierra Providence Northeast, where the man was receiving treatment for his injuries.

EPPD officials add that the man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

