Man shot at Juarez airport; woman dies of heart attack, officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was shot outside of the Juárez airport Wednesday night and a woman at the scene suffered a heart attack, according to Mexican officials.

Police told a KTSM crew that several suspects were waiting for a man to arrive at Abraham González International Airport. The man was then shot as he approached a vehicle drop-off area, they said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, his condition unknown. Police said the suspects were able to get away.

Our crew at the scene said a woman who witnessed the incident died of a heart attack, according to officials.

Abraham González International is popular with many El Pasoans who find it easier and less expensive to fly internationally from Juárez.

