EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot in East El Paso Thursday night.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in just before 8:30 p.m. on the 8500 block of Viscount near Cielo Vista Mall.

No word yet if anyone has been taken into custody.

KTSM is en route to the scene; check back for updates.