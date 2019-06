El Paso Police confirm they are responding to a shooting in the Lower Valley Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near the Quality Inn on N. Yarbrough near Gateway East.

According to police, the shooting victim, identified only as a man, was taken to Del Sol Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. At this time, two people are being detained for questioning by police.

Crimes Against Persons has been requested to the scene to investigate.