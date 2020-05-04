Man seriously injured after jumping from moving vehicle, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after he allegedly jumped from a moving vehicle during an argument with the driver, El Paso Police said.

The incident, which happened at about 1:16 a.m. Monday morning in the 11300 block of Pebble Hills, was originally believed to be a collision involving a pedestrian, police said in a news release. However, investigators believe the man intentionally jumped out a GMC Sierra that was being driven by a 25-year-old female.

As a result, the man is suffering life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

No other information has been released by police at this time.