EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday afternoon, Martrel Rice was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the murder of a 27-year-old woman at a house party in Northeast El Paso.

Martriel Rice was one of the four men who crashed a party in June of 2020 and started firing his weapon, according to court documents.

During the incident, 27-year-old Patricia Alejandra Silva was shot in the head and killed.

Court documents state two other people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

The original proposition from the District Attorney’s office was a sentence of 50 years, however, that was brought down to 19 years on the count of murder.

Rice was also sentenced on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to a total of 16 years and on one count for unlawful possession of a firearm.

During the course of the trial, Rice’s attorney, Derek Quinata, was suspended from practicing law by the Texas State Bar.

In the documents acquired by KTSM, Quinata’s license was suspended on May 6th for disciplinary violations of a probated suspension of his license.

According to the document, Quinata will still be able to practice law until June 1st, when the active suspension takes place.

Quinata said his client was aware of this suspension and he doesn’t believe it had any impact on the trial.

Claire Reynolds, public affairs counselor at the State Bar of Texas, explained even though Mr. Quinata’s law license was suspended for three years in the judgement document dated May 6, the Board of Disciplinary Appeals didn’t make it effective until June 1.

