EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man accused of molesting his minor sister-in-law and possessing child pornography has pleaded guilty.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Tuesday that Conrado Castro pled guilty in the Second Judicial District Court, to Criminal Sexual Penetration (Child 13-18) and Sexual Exploitation of Children (Child Under 13).

According to a press release sent from the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, Castro sexually molested his 13-year-old sister-in-law on multiple occasions and was also downloading and collecting child pornography.

Castro is looking at a sentence of up to 26 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“Protecting our children is one of the highest priorities of my office, and I will continue to aggressively prosecute child predators,” said Attorney General Balderas.

Sentencing for Castro is to be set in 90 days.

