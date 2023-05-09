EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty in Third District Court in Las Cruces to homicide by vehicle and other related charges on Tuesday, May 9, after leading police on a high-speed chase which resulted in the death of one person three years ago, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s Office, Eric Solis, 32, was driving a 2015 Ford truck at a rate of 95 mph on May 9, 2020, while leading police officers on a chase. Solis reportedly ran a red light, going into the intersection of State Road 273 and State Road 136, which resulted in him hitting a Nissan Juke from behind. This forced the Nissan to hit a Honda CR-V that was waiting at the light, according to the DA’s Office.

After initially striking the Nissan, Solis hit a Nissan Altima head on, pushing the car off the roadway. The driver of the Altima was identified as Danielle Perez who died at the scene. Passengers from all vehicles, including children, sustained multiple injuries, according to the DA’s Office.

It was discovered Solis had an invalid/suspended license on the day of the incident. He also had a suspended registration and insurance on the Ford truck.

Solis pleaded guilty to five counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, one count of homicide by vehicle, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to maintain traffic lane. He faces up to 21 years in prison.