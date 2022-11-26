EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch started his running journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, beginning his run in El Paso and finishing near the border of Louisiana. He plans on running 50 miles per day.

This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored his mother, who he lost to a drug overdose on the day of her birthday. Anderlitch says he hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit Pay It Forward SA, a San Antonio Nonprofit that operates two programs, providing low to no barrier access to safe, supportive and sober living. The Pay It Forward sober living dorm operates on the Haven for Hope campus and provides after-care sober living for those who have completed substance use treatment.

Photo Credit: Kenneth Anderlitch’s Youtube trailer – Produced by Pay It Forward and Film by White Cloud Media Group

He chose Pay It Forward SA, as the organization to benefit from this run due to the organization assisting him during his recovery. Anderlitch is currently a campus life senior supervisor at Haven for Hope, which is said to be the largest transformational homeless facility in the U.S. It is also where Pay It Forward provides its services.

Anderlitch was able to live in the Pay It Forward dorm on the Haven for Hope campus after completing substance use treatment where Pay It Forward also assisted him with his transition into a community-based sober living home. He is looking forward to running in support of both Pay It Forward programs.