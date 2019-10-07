Man killed on I-10 near Horizon identified by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed on Interstate 10 near Horizon on Saturday.

Gage Aaron Thronton, 19, was struck and killed at about 7 p.m. Oct. 5 on I-10 East at the Horizon exit.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was struck on I-10 East, at this time it is unknown how the pedestrian entered the interstate,” the sheriff’s office said in an email on Sunday.

I-10 East at Horizon was closed until just before 6 a.m. Sunday while El Paso County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators worked to clear the scene.