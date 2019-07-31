Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-10 in East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday night.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a two-vehicle collision at about 9:56 p.m. on July 30 on I-10 West in East El Paso County.

A white pick-up truck rear-ended a black car causing the truck to rollover.

A man died at the scene following the accident, a release said. The sheriff’s office has not provided more information on the man, including which vehicle he was his.

Another person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s offices Special Traffic Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators are investigating the crash. I-10 West was closed Tuesday night for several miles while deputies investigated.