Man killed in Socorro officer-involved shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting involving Socorro Police that left one man dead late Friday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of Burt Road in Socorro when officers were dispatched to reports of a suicidal subject.

Upon arrival, Socorro Police officers encountered 60-year-old James Pharr, who was allegedly threatening to take his own life. An hour-long verbal standoff ensued, and Socorro Police say Pharr became agitated and was armed with a handgun and a shotgun. Officers allege Pharr fired shots at them with the shotgun.

A Socorro PD officer returned fire, striking Pharr. He died at the scene as the result of his injuries.

EPCSO is investigating the incident.