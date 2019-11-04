Man killed in Red Sands rollover crash

KTSM ⁠— A man was killed in a rollover crash late Saturday night in Red Sands, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the desert area near the 15600 block Montana Ave. around 10:45 p.m., according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Investigators said Esaul Campos, 54, was riding in the desert in a Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle lost control on a dirt hill and rolled over.

The area, just east of El Paso city limits, is a popular spot for off-road driving.

Campos was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.