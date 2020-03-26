El Paso man killed in morning crash on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said one man was killed in a serious crash Thursday morning on the Border Highway.

Federico Flores Jr., 44, died when his 2007 Ford Ranger crashed at about 6:10 a.m. on Loop 375 East, near U.S. 54.

An El Paso Police Department news release said Flores was going south on U.S. 54 and was merging on Loop 375 when he “veered across the lanes and stuck the center median.”

The crash forced all traffic to exit Loop 375.

Flores died at the scene, police said. This is the 19th fatal crash of the year, compared to 13 at this time last year.

