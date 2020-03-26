1  of  2
Breaking News
Parts of El Paso experience earthquake COVID-19 cases in El Paso shoots up to 21

El Paso man killed in morning crash on Border Highway

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said one man was killed in a serious crash Thursday morning on the Border Highway.

Federico Flores Jr., 44, died when his 2007 Ford Ranger crashed at about 6:10 a.m. on Loop 375 East, near U.S. 54.

An El Paso Police Department news release said Flores was going south on U.S. 54 and was merging on Loop 375 when he “veered across the lanes and stuck the center median.”

The crash forced all traffic to exit Loop 375.

Flores died at the scene, police said. This is the 19th fatal crash of the year, compared to 13 at this time last year.

Mr. Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the 19th traffic fatality of the year compared to 13 this time last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Drive Thur COVID-19 screening simulation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Thur COVID-19 screening simulation"

Abbott signs order forcing those who travel from New York area or New Orleans to self-quarantine for 2 weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbott signs order forcing those who travel from New York area or New Orleans to self-quarantine for 2 weeks"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link