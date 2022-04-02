EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say a man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash in Far East El Paso.
According to EPCSO, the crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. along the 600 block of Mission Ridge Boulevard, approaching the Eastlake subdivisions in far East El Paso.
EPCSO’s Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the scene and their investigation revealed a single vehicle was traveling north on Mission Ridge and for unknown reasons veered off the roadway and hit an electrical pole.
Investigators say the driver, 38-year-old Julio Cesar Garcia, was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries.
Emergency crews rushed Garcia to a local area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Officials say speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.
EPCSO officials added that no other information was available, as the investigation is ongoing.
