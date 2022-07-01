EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man killed after being tased by an El Paso Police officer in Northeast El Paso early Monday morning was identified as 36-year-old Michael Thompson, according to a Custodial Death Report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The report says EPPD officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5830 Dyer Street, just north of Fred Wilson, around 12:50 a.m. Monday morning after the clerk reported Thompson was in mental distress and “appeared to be experiencing visual and auditory hallucinations.”

Police say the store clerk called the police at Thompson’s request. When patrol officers arrived, he reportedly continued to act erratic, and officers determined he met the requirements for an emergency detention order. The report states Thompson resisted attempts to restrain him, and officers tased him.

After he was tased, Thompson was placed in the rear of the patrol unit, and officers called for Fire Emergency Services to treat the taser wounds. While paramedics were treating him, he allegedly experienced a “medical episode” and stopped breathing.

Paramedics began CPR on Thompson and transported him to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m. Monday morning.

Thompson’s cause of death is pending an autopsy where the Medical Examiner will also test to determine whether he was under the influence of any substances at the time of his death.

El Paso County Jail records indicate Thompson has several prior arrests, including Assault/Family Violence, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Military Desertion, and several traffic infractions. His last interaction with law enforcement in El Paso County was in 2015.

El Paso Police spokesperson Adrian Cisneros told KTSM that four officers were involved and were placed on leave as part of the investigation. EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Internal Affairs are continuing the investigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.