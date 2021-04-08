Man intentionally rams vehicle onto wife’s vehicle as she tries to escape with her children

El Paso, Texas, (KTSM) — A 33-year-old man rammed his wife’s vehicle with two children in it, as she tried to get away from him after an altercation they had. This happend shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 3911 Nations Ave.

The man was identified as Fernando David Flores, 33, and according to police he followed and intentionally crashed his 2013 GMC Sierra into the driver’s side of 32-year-old Megan Linday Moore who was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon with her 12-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son. Both vehicles had severe damage.

Lucky the children did not suffer serious injuries. The 1-year-old was restrained in a child safety seat and was not injured.

Flores was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit were called to assist the family violence call. Flores was ultimately taken into custody and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility once he’s released from the hospital.

Flores did have outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Continuous Violence Against the Family. He is also wanted out of Arizona for Failure reference 2 counts of Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.