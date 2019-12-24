Man in viral gunfire video turns self in, EPPD says

(KTSM) — El Paso Police said a suspect turned himself in Monday afternoon in connection to a viral video showing a man appearing to fire a weapon from a moving vehicle.

EPPD did not immediately identify the suspect, only tweeting that the man was being processed by officers with the department’s gang unit.

“We are grateful that no one was injured and appreciate the efforts of everyone not willing to tolerate this type of behavior in our city,” an EPPD spokesman tweeted, adding, “Thank you for your willingness to step up and keep our community safe.”

The video was posted over the weekend and shared by popular social media account FitFam El Paso.

FitFam and other social media accounts were soon flooded with comments from people claiming to know the identity of those in the video; some of the comments even tagged El Paso Police.

This is the second such incident in the last few weeks.

Last month, a pair of young brothers were arrested and accused of posting a similar video showing someone shooting out of a moving vehicle along an El Paso freeway.

According to court documents, the pair claimed they were celebrating their father’s birthday.