Man in his 30s among COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus to 2,064.

The latest deaths include a man in his 30s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s, and a ma in his 90s. The City says the deaths happened over the last three months and all men had underlying medical conditions.

In addition to the deaths, there are 209 new COVID-19 cases and 36 cases delayed from the State.

As of Sunday, 327 people were hospitalized in El Paso with the virus, 127 were in ICU and 87 were on ventilators.

Health officials say 115,210 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are 6,029 active cases.