Man in his 30s among COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus to 2,064.

The latest deaths include a man in his 30s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s, and a ma in his 90s. The City says the deaths happened over the last three months and all men had underlying medical conditions.

In addition to the deaths, there are 209 new COVID-19 cases and 36 cases delayed from the State.

As of Sunday, 327 people were hospitalized in El Paso with the virus, 127 were in ICU and 87 were on ventilators.

Health officials say 115,210 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are 6,029 active cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

State of Texas: The Reckoning Begins

State of Texas: Attorney General faces Questions over travel during storm

State of Texas: Missing in Texas

State of Texas: Aiming for Criminal Justice Reform

Camping allowed at NM State Parks

El Chuco Inspirations: Local artist showcases custom-made sneakers, how you can support

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link