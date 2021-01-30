Man in his 30s among 8 new virus deaths, 464 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man in his 30s was among the eight new virus-related deaths reported by the City of El Paso Department of Health on Saturday.

The eight deaths occurred over a period of more than three months. All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include a man in his 30s, one woman in her 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s, one man in his 70s, one man and one woman on their 80s and one man in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 464 new cases, as well as 29 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Weeks) 45, 50, 51, 52 and (2021 Weeks) 2, 3 and 4. We are currently in CDC Week 4.

There are 35,473 active cases, with 427 individuals hospitalized, 166 in the ICU and 97 on ventilators.

As of Saturday, 75,398 individuals, or 66.6 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit www.EPStrong.org.