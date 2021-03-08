Man in his 30s among 12 new virus deaths; 166 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported 12 new virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the city’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 2,187.

The city said that the deaths occurred over a period of nearly four months. All 12 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, three men and two women in their 60s, two men in their 70s, one woman in her 80s and in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 166 new cases, as well as four other cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 46 and 50. We are currently in CDC Week 10.

There 4,789 active cases, with 250 individuals currently hospitalized, 103 in the ICU and 76 on ventilators.

Health officials said that 118,273 individuals, or 94 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

On Monday, Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will hold a joint news conference at noon to present to the community a new vaccine dashboard for El Paso.

KTSM 9 News will bring you more on that at noon.