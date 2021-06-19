Man in his 20s among 3 new virus deaths, 20 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man in his 20s is among three new virus deaths reported by the El Paso Department of Health on Saturday.

All three men had underlying health conditions and include the man in his 20s, as well as two men in their 50s. That brings the city’s death toll due to the virus to 2,633.

The Health Department also reported 20 new cases Saturday, as well as one additional case that is part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The result is from the test conducted during the CDC 2021 Week 24. We are currently in CDC Week 24.

There are 311 active cases, with 42 currently hospitalized, 20 in the ICU and 13 on ventilators. As of Saturday, 61.2 percent of El Pasoans 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 73.7 percent are partially vaccinated. For those 65 and older, 84.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 93.4 percent are partially vaccinated.

According to health officials, 133,391 individuals, or 97.8 percent of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, visit epstrong.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.