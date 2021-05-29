Man in his 20s among 2 new virus deaths; 16 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, active COVID-19 cases continued to hover below 1,000 total cases.

The El Paso Department of Health, however, on Saturday reported two new virus-related deaths, including a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s. Both men had underlying health conditions. The deaths occurred during a period of more than three months.

The Health Department also reported 16 new cases, as well as one additional case that is part of the delayed local result issued by the State. The result is from a test conducted during the 2020 CDC Week 44. We are currently in CDC Week 21.

There are 945 active cases, with 83 of those people hospitalized, 28 in the ICU and 21 on ventilators. As of Saturday, 54.4 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 68.6 percent are partially vaccinated.

According to El Paso health officials, 132,393 individuals, or 97 percent of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

