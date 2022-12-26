EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested a man at the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita, near Tierra Este and Zaragoza in Far East El Paso after the SWAT team was called out early Monday morning.

Officers initially responded to a family assault call located after midnight and the SWAT unit arrived just after 2 a.m.

Police say a 36-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home and was believed to have weapons.

Police said the suspect was alone and as for his family members, they are now safe and not inside the home.

Residents are aware of the situation, as some have been told to leave or stay in place.



