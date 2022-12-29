EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was walking to a nearby store in Ciudad Juarez on Dec. 25 when he was mauled by 10 dogs.

According to our news partners across the border, Julio Cesar Diaz Ramirez was attacked by the dogs which left multiple lesions on different parts of his face and body. Cesar is currently being hospitalized with serious injuries in Ciudad Juarez. Cesar’s mother explains how her son is currently fighting for his life and is calling for the dog’s owner to be prosecuted.

“He received an operation on his head. He’s close to losing his left arm because of how bitten it is. His right arm is also injured but he’s close to losing his left arm,” said Josefina Ramirez, mother of Julio Cesar.