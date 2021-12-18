Man has new lease on life after battle with Covid-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pandemic and the vaccines continues to be a debate for many around the country, but for one man, all his previous thoughts on the vaccine changed in one moment.

Tim Gabbard was a healthy man who ran in a marathon a week before he noticed he no longer had his sense of taste. He spoke with his doctor, who immediately told him to go to the hospital. While there, the unvaccinated Gabbard says his symptoms took a turn for the worse.

Fortunately, Gabbard was able to pull through and is thankful for the life he has been given back. He now wants others to pay attention to his story so that they comprehend the severity of this pandemic.

“But my message going forward is do what it takes to minimize the effects of Covid moving forward. whatever that is for you, do it.” Tim Gabbard

Gabbard’s message coincides with that of Dr. Alozie – when we asked about why people not only need their vaccines, but now their boosters as well. His message is a clear one.

“I think what I really need to tell people is that it doesn’t matter why you got it or why you didn’t get it, just get it. If were still having a conversation about that December unlikely that were ready were going to be able to convince you and, in a sense, well see you when you get to the hospital.”

Both Alozie and Gabbard now occupy the same space: hoping those who have been previously doubtful get their vaccines and boosters, without having to experience the pain and loss so many others have gone through during the pandemic.

