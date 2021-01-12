Man disrupts anti-Trump border wall protest with racial slurs and profanity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–What began as a peaceful protest, was soon met with one man disrupting El Paso immigration advocacy groups as he shouted profanity, racial slurs and offensive language to demonstrators.

Local civil rights group Border Network for Human Rights led a march from the Chihuahita neighborhood in Downtown El Paso to an area near the U.S. and Mexico border near the Santa Fe International Bridge.

The advocacy group called it a “peaceful protest” as they gathered to protest President Trump’s visit to South Texas on Tuesday as they called for a stop to border wall construction.

As KTSM previously reported, President Trump stopped in Alamo, Texas to tout the progress of the 450th mile of new and replacement border wall construction under his administration.

The man showed up to the protest as the groups leaders were giving speeches and started yelling profanity, offensive language and racial slurs to demonstrators.

KTSM crew on scene captured video of the moment, where the man could be heard yelling:

“You are here illegally, go back to Mexico, you’re Guatemala, you’re from Guatemala, you don’t belong here get the hell out of here.”

Amongst those comments, he continued calling protesters “illegal aliens” and shouting explatives.

Protesters said the border wall was a sign of hatred and division while at the same time, President Trump held a speech in Alamo, Texas where he said his administration secured the border.

“This is a real success story, when I took office we inherited a broken and dysfunctional open border, everyone was pouring in at will,” President Trump said.

Back in El Paso, protesters called the president’s visit to the border a waste of his final several days in office.

“Trump has blood on his hands, and he is not welcome at the border. Nor is the violence and anti-democratic rhetoric and actions that he represents and continues to encourage,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights.