Man dies in South-Central carbon monoxide poisoning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm a man in his 70s died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning early Saturday morning.

The man was among three people transported to University Medical Center in critical condition from the home in the 6000 block of Jemez around 11 a.m. Saturday morning. EPPD has not identified the victim by name, only saying he was in his 70s.

El Paso Fire Department turned the investigation over to El Paso Gas and El Paso Police for further inquiry.

Carbon monoxide is called the invisible killer because it is an odorless, colorless gas. In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel are potential sources of carbon monoxide. Vehicles or generators running in an attached garage can also produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Safety Tips:

CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home and in other locations where required by applicable laws, codes or standards. For the best protection, interconnect all CO alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for placement and mounting height.

Choose a CO alarm that has the label of a recognized testing laboratory.

Call your local fire department’s non-emergency number to find out what number to call if the CO alarm sounds.

Test CO alarms at least once a month; replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

If the audible trouble signal sounds, check for low batteries. If the battery is low, replace it. If it still sounds, call the fire department.

If the CO alarm sounds, immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Make sure everyone inside the home is accounted for. Call for help from a fresh air location and stay there until emergency personnel.

If you need to warm a vehicle, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it. Do not run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open. Make sure the exhaust pipe of a running vehicle is not covered with snow.

During and after a snowstorm, make sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace are clear of snow build-up.

A generator should be used in a well-ventilated location outdoors away from windows, doors and vent openings.

Gas or charcoal grills can produce CO — only use outside.

Symptoms of CO Poisoning:

CO enters the body through breathing. CO poisoning can be confused with flu symptoms, food poisoning, and other illnesses. Some symptoms include shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness, or headaches. High levels of CO can be fatal, causing death within minutes.