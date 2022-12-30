EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators are still examining a traffic fatality that occurred Friday morning at the 6700 block of Alabama street.

According to officials, 48-year-old Oscar Muniz was driving north on Alabama street early Friday morning. Police add that Munoz was driving in the rain. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle when he hit a curb in the road, causing the car to roll over and land on its passenger side. Muniz was not reportedly wearing a seatbelt and was partially thrown out of the car. El Paso police confirm Muniz died at the scene.

According to police, there was no witnesses when the crash occurred, and there was no indication that another vehicle was involved. This is the 73rd traffic fatality of the year, compared to 75 at the same time last year.