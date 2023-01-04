EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, the driver involved in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning has been identified to be 28-year-old Diego Chavez.

The accident has now been ruled as fatal. This is the first traffic fatality in the El Paso County for the 2023 year.

The EPCSO initially investigated the accident early Wednesday morning at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Rd and Gateway East near Eastlake Blvd. The crash was first reported at approximately 4:40 a.m., which resulted in the closure of Exit 35 near 1-10 and Eastlake Blvd. Officials initially reported an individual was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, however the EPCSO later confirmed the individual passed.