EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man died his injuries after getting struck by a car, according to El Paso Police Department.

The incident happened at the intersection of North Lee Trevino and George Archer.

The victim, described as a pedestrian, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

No other information is available at the time. KTSM is working to update you on more details.