Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating a five-vehicle crash that left one-man dead early Tuesday morning.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 42-year-old Veronica Dashner was westbound on I-10 near the Piedras exit when 36-year-old Jesus Nava rear-ended the Durango. Nava was reportedly driving a 2010 Camaro. Officials report that this collision caused both cars to be disabled.

Dashner lost a spare tire during the initial crash but was able to move her vehicle to the emergency lane. Nava exited his vehicle and began to push the Camaro to remove it from the interstate. 22-year-old Jonathan Zamora was traveling west on I-10 near Piedras in a Nissan Altima, when he struck Nava’s vehicle, causing Nava to be lodged underneath the Altima. As the Nissan came to rest, it was hit immediately afterward by 32-year-old Christopher Ramirez, who was driving a Dodge Ram.

A fourth collision then occurred when 54-year-old Najera could not avoid hitting the spare tire, which was lost in the first collision. Nava died at the scene due to the multiple injuries sustained in the numerous crashes. Zamora sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Fire Medical Services. 32-year-old Eduardo Vasquez who was a passenger in Ramirez’s vehicle suffered injuries due to not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later discharged.