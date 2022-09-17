EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – At approximately 3:52 AM, the Socorro Police Department was dispatched to the canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley in reference to a male subject who had been stabbed.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital but died as a result of his injuries. The male victim has not been positively identified at this time. The El Paso Sheriff’s Office and Major Crimes Unit was requested by the Socorro Police Department to take over the investigation.

The investigation is still in it’s preliminary stages. No further information will be released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public that there is no danger or additional threat to the community.

The story will be updated as we receive new information.

