Man critically injured in shooting in West-Central El Paso

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Photo by Ruben Espinoza/KTSM 9 News.

Editor’s Note: Police do not suspect foul play in this incident.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was critically injured in a shooting that happened near the Sunset Heights neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the El Paso Police Department, a man was shot near the intersection of Hawthorne Street and Yandell Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers told KTSM 9 News that he was transported to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect foul play in this incident.

