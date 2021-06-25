Man charged with possession of cockfighting instruments

El Paso, Texsa (KTSM) – A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with possession of cockfighting instruments.

The man has been identified as Roberto Carlos of Livingston, California. Carlos was arrested at the 3600 block of E. Paisano Dr. by the Bridge of the Americas.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit were alerted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after agents discovered a total of 17 razor cockfighting gaffs during an x-ray inspection of luggage.

Carlos, the owner of the luggage, was taken into custody by police and charged with possession of cockfighting instruments.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000 bond.

