Man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter after driving the wrong way on I-10

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – A man has been arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for Intoxication manslaughter after driving the wrong way on westbound lanes causing a head-on collision.

The man has been identified as Mario Ernesto Martel and showed signs of intoxication during the arrest on August 1.

According to authorities Martel collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Mayvel Alexandra Morales, 33. A total of seven passengers were transported to Del Sol Medical Center and to El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Morales later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Next of kin were notified at the hospital.

