Man charged with animal abuse after dog dies from tick infestation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for cruelty to animals.

According to police, Alberto Cruz Bocanegra was charged with cruelty to animals after his 2-year-old Australian Blue Heeler, Kira, died a slow and painful death due to tick infestation.

Bocanegra was previously given a warning after a neglect tip was received. Bocanegra failed to comply and upon follow up, Kira was found deceased in deplorable conditions, no water or shelter and temperatures above 100 degrees.

A necropsy conducted by a veterinarian determined the cause of death to be tick anemia and Ehrlichiosis, a disease caused by tick infestation. Kira was found to have thousands of ticks on her body.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

