Man charged with animal abuse after dog dies from tick infestation

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Alberto Cruz Bocanegra

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for cruelty to animals.

According to police, Alberto Cruz Bocanegra was charged with cruelty to animals after his 2-year-old Australian Blue Heeler, Kira, died a slow and painful death due to tick infestation.

Bocanegra was previously given a warning after a neglect tip was received. Bocanegra failed to comply and upon follow up, Kira was found deceased in deplorable conditions, no water or shelter and temperatures above 100 degrees.

A necropsy conducted by a veterinarian determined the cause of death to be tick anemia and Ehrlichiosis, a disease caused by tick infestation. Kira was found to have thousands of ticks on her body.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Dispose of unused and expired medications properly

Sports in limbo following El Paso County shutdown announcement

AG, Mayor question county's order

L&J 3

low hospital space grows strain for non-covid patient care

Turkey Trot goes virtual

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime