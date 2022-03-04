EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after police say he bit, then pepper sprayed an El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer who was trying to arrest him.

EPPD officials say the incident happened Tuesday, March 1 at the Walmart on North Resler. When officers from the Westside Regional Command arrived, they say 35-year-old Rajeev Sunkara assaulting a woman.

The officer ran towards Sunkara to stop the assault and Sunkara entered his vehicle. The officer opened the vehicle’s door and attempted to place Sunkara under arrest, during the process, Sunkara bit the officer on the hand causing an injury that needed medical treatment. Sunkara also pepper-sprayed the officer in the face before being placed under arrest. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunkara was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. The bonds for both charges total $110,000.

EPPD officials add that the woman allegedly assaulted by Sunkara refused to press charges.

