EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after police say he bit, then pepper sprayed an El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer who was trying to arrest him.
EPPD officials say the incident happened Tuesday, March 1 at the Walmart on North Resler. When officers from the Westside Regional Command arrived, they say 35-year-old Rajeev Sunkara assaulting a woman.
Sunkara was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. The bonds for both charges total $110,000.
EPPD officials add that the woman allegedly assaulted by Sunkara refused to press charges.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.