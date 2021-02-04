Man attempts to smuggle contraband into the Doña Ana Detention Center

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A man arrested for drug abuse was taken into the Doña Ana Detention Center where officers found contraband hidden in his groin and rectal area.

Detention Center staff conducted a search on Robert Rutledge after being arrested on January 22, 2021, and found four bags of methamphetamine, heroin in three syringes, a bag of marijuana and seven bindles containing strips of suboxone.

Rutledge was physical restrained and resisted in the initial search where he was then scanned and showed he had an additional foreign object concealed.

Rutledge was then taken out of his holding area to be rescanned when officers saw the defendant attempting to reconceal contraband in his rectal area. Officers subdued him and the evidence was retrieved.

All evidence was turned over to Deputy Ortega who was dispatched to collect the evidence.

It is believed Rutledge had knowledge that he would be arrested after visiting his probation officer, intentionally concealing contraband with intent to smuggle it into the Detention facility.