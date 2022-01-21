UPDATE: Man who assaulted Cielo Vista Walmart clerk; Attacked Deputy, EPPD officer with knife re-arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) says the man who assaulted a Walmart clerk, then an off-duty deputy and EPPD officer on consecutive Fridays has been arrested once again.

On Monday January 24, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Detectives stationed at the Peter John Herrera Patrol station obtained a warrant of arrest for Jeremy Coltharp. He will be rebooked at the El Paso

County Detention Facility for Aggravated Robbery with a $100,000 bond.

On Sunday night, EPCSO officials announced the identity of the man arrested on Friday, after he assaulted a clerk and threatened a deputy with a knife on consecutive Fridays.

EPCSO officials say Coltharp returned to the Cielo Vista Walmart exactly one week after he allegedly assaulted a clerk and ran away from both an off-duty EPPD officer and a EPCSO deputy.

Back on Friday, January 14th Coltharp, had assaulted a Walmart sales clerk but fled before he was arrested by the off-duty officers. On Friday, January 21, the Sheriff Deputy and EPPD officer recognized Coltharp and approached him. When he attacked them with a knife, the deputy tased him to drop the knife. Coltharp was taken into custody by EPPD for aggravated assault on a peace officer. el paso county sheriff’s office

Officials with the El Paso Police Department say they responded to the Walmart to assist the El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Sheriff’s office says the El Paso Police Department will be handling the assault on the Sheriff’s Deputy while the Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation for what happened on Friday the 14th of January.

The Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.