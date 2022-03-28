EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One week after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle, the driver was released from the hospital and arrested.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 45-year-old Bobby Gabaldon was arrested after striking and killing 50-year-old Hector Mario Chavez as he was walking along the 7100 block of Chino in the Lower Valley.

EPPD officials say Gabaldon was driving a 2004 Yamaha Road Star shortly after 12:30 a.m. on March 21, when the collision happened.

A pedestrian walking on the roadway was struck and killed by a motorcyclist traveling west on Chino Drive. After the crash, the motorcyclist fled on foot. About a quarter-mile away from the scene, a man covered in blood and tattered clothing was located by an officer. That man was identified as 45 –year old Bobby Gabaldon, the driver of the motorcycle. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gabaldon was transported to and admitted into an area hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Once released from the hospital, Gabaldon was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a charge of Accident Involving Injury or Death, under a $75,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.