EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One week after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle, the driver was released from the hospital and arrested.
According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 45-year-old Bobby Gabaldon was arrested after striking and killing 50-year-old Hector Mario Chavez as he was walking along the 7100 block of Chino in the Lower Valley.
EPPD officials say Gabaldon was driving a 2004 Yamaha Road Star shortly after 12:30 a.m. on March 21, when the collision happened.
Gabaldon was transported to and admitted into an area hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash.
Once released from the hospital, Gabaldon was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a charge of Accident Involving Injury or Death, under a $75,000 bond.
