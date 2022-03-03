El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – One man is arrested after allegedly selling car dealer ‘e-tags’ to avoid state registration fees and taxes.

The TxDMV Enforcement Division and Officers of the El Paso County Tax-Assessor-Collector’s (TAC) Enforcement Division, held a joint warrant round-up operation on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

TAC Officers arrested Mike Nami on 1 count of Tampering with Governmental Record with Intent to Defraud and 3 counts of Tampering with Governmental Records/Insurance Documents.

Nami is alleged to have sold several dealer E-tags (electronic paper plates) to individuals so they could avoid Texas Registration fees and payment of Motor Vehicle Sales Tax.

As a public service announcement, The TAC Enforcement Division wants to inform the public that the buying and displaying of unauthorized E-tags is illegal and considered a motor vehicle crime.

The legal issuance and display of an E-tag occurs when the tag is issued by a Texas Licensed Dealer to a customer who has purchased the motor vehicle from their licensed dealer location.

For those who may have purchased or acquired an E-tag which they feel is questionable, they can contact TAC Enforcement for assistance at 915-771-2332.

Citizens can also go to their nearest County Tax Office to receive assistance with proper registration to include a legal temporary permit if needed.

Officials remind residents that it is a fraudulent transaction if a temporary permit is not obtained from the Tx DMV or the El Paso County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office, likewise, only Texas Licensed Dealers can issue E-tags for vehicles sold from their approved location to the purchaser.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.