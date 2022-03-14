EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), their deputies arrested a man after a domestic call turned into a resisting arrest incident.

EPCSO officials say Deputies assigned to the Peter John Herrera Patrol Station in Clint were sent to the 12000 block of Benedicta Street in San Elizario on Sunday morning March 13, regarding domestic criminal mischief in progress.

When deputies arrived they made contact with Bryan Edmundo Jimenez, who they allege was aggressive and resisted arrest.

Jimenez was arrested and subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail for criminal mischief >=$2,500<$30k and resisting arrest, search, or transport. His bond was set at $11,500.00

Bryan Edmundo Jimenez – Mug shot courtesy EPCSO

