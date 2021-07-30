Socorro man arrested in severely neglected dog case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was arrested in Socorro earlier this week in relation to a case of a severely neglected dog.

The Socorro Police Department responded to a call and found a white dog inside a doghouse with a white t-shirt wrapped around his belly that was saturated with blood.

Officers removed the t-shirt and found an infected wound in the dog’s lower abdomen.

The dog was transported to El Paso Animal Services for treatment.

The investigation found the dog had been severely neglected for a prolonged period of time.

Police arrested the dog’s 29-year old owner, Hector Ortiz, of Socorro, was arrested for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals and booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

