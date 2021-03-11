Man arrested in Monday’s SWAT incident re-arrested for violating protective order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man who was arrested after a SWAT incident on Monday in East El Paso has been arrested again, according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD said 26-year-old Fabian Gallardo Jr., was re-arrested on Wednesday after being located by police for violating a protective order on Tuesday.

Police said he was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Tuesday for Monday’s SWAT incident. He bonded out of jail at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the victim from the SWAT incident called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, saying that Gallardo had arrived at the home, in violation of a protective order.

On Monday, Gallardo was involved in a SWAT situation at a residence of the 2200 block of Cumbre Negra. He is accused of domestic assault on a family member, which was reported by a 6-year-old child in the home who was participating in online learning at the time. The child’s teacher called 911 and the victim of the domestic assault was able to escape the home; however, Gallardo allegedly barricaded himself in the home, along with two children.

After an hours-long standoff with EPPD’s SWAT team, Gallardo was taken into custody.

Gallardo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Tuesday.